Implementation of Corona SOPs in provincial metropolis examined

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :To ensure implementation of anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) and to protect a common man during the pandemic, the district administration and police Friday carried out joint monitoring operations in the city.

The three inspection teams were constituted to ensure implementation of SOPs and convinced people to maintain social distancing besides wearing of a mask. The teams check availability of senitization facilities in the public places.

Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Mohammad Shafiq Afridi and AAC Tanzeelur Rehman monitored SOPs in vehicles near Gora Qabristan while AAC Inayatullah Khan inspected different wedding halls in Bhana Mari area.

One wedding-hall was sealed over violations.

AAC Aftab Ahmed accompanied by DSP Shah Jehan Afridi met with traders and ulemas in Qissa Khwani and urged them to strictly follow the safety measure against coronavirus for safety of people.

Police officials on the occasion also informed public about destructive effects of ice-drug that has jeopardized future of young generation and started shattering the existing social edifice.

Similarly, AAC Aizaz Ahmed inspected wedding-halls located on Ring Road.