UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Implementation Of Corona SOPs In Provincial Metropolis Examined

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 08:41 PM

Implementation of Corona SOPs in provincial metropolis examined

To ensure implementation of anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) and to protect a common man during the pandemic, the district administration and police Friday carried out joint monitoring operations in the city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :To ensure implementation of anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) and to protect a common man during the pandemic, the district administration and police Friday carried out joint monitoring operations in the city.

The three inspection teams were constituted to ensure implementation of SOPs and convinced people to maintain social distancing besides wearing of a mask. The teams check availability of senitization facilities in the public places.

Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Mohammad Shafiq Afridi and AAC Tanzeelur Rehman monitored SOPs in vehicles near Gora Qabristan while AAC Inayatullah Khan inspected different wedding halls in Bhana Mari area.

One wedding-hall was sealed over violations.

AAC Aftab Ahmed accompanied by DSP Shah Jehan Afridi met with traders and ulemas in Qissa Khwani and urged them to strictly follow the safety measure against coronavirus for safety of people.

Police officials on the occasion also informed public about destructive effects of ice-drug that has jeopardized future of young generation and started shattering the existing social edifice.

Similarly, AAC Aizaz Ahmed inspected wedding-halls located on Ring Road.

Related Topics

Police Marriage Vehicles Road Young Man Afridi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;Sharjah Heritage Days&#039; starts tomorrow

14 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh tasks revenue officers to col ..

3 minutes ago

Drones spark fire at Saudi refinery as Huthis adva ..

3 minutes ago

Studies Show New Coronavirus Variants Have Higher ..

3 minutes ago

Japan to Fully Examine Soil Samples Brought by Hay ..

7 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns hearing regarding re-electi ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.