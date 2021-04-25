UrduPoint.com
Implementation Of Coronavirus SOPs Mainly Responsibility Of Civil Administration: Fawad

Sun 25th April 2021 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said Pakistan Army assistance has been sought for implementation of Standard Operating Procedures against coronavirus pandemic but mainly it was responsibility of civil administration.

In a tweet he said for dealing with the corona virus situation, it was responsibility of citizens to strictly comply with the Corona SOPs.

He said that the government health and other related departments were taking all possible steps to curtail spread of the virus.

More Stories From Pakistan

