Implementation of cotton action plan being monitored: secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that Punjab caretaker chief minister is personally monitoring implementation of the cotton action plan.

A press release, issued here on Sunday, said the secretary was presiding over the cotton crop review meeting in Multan. He said special attention should be paid to management of cotton crop at the critical stage to achieve the production target.

Sahoo said the divisional and district officers of the department of Agriculture Extension, Pest Warning and Crop Reporting Service should work as a team by improving mutual communication so that better technical guidance could be given to farmers.

He directed the field formations to get information about the intensity of attack of harmful insects and ensure its control. Apart from this, climatic advisory and pest alert should also be issued.

He said that Kisan Facilitation Centres should be made operational as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and monitor availability of quality products at fixed rates at these centres.

Meetings of technical groups in fields and their bi-weekly field visits should also be conducted, he added.

The secretary also directed the crop reporting service and Agriculture Extension to submit a complete data-based report on cotton cultivation by July 5.