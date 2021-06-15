UrduPoint.com
Implementation Of Development Projects Under PSDP, Says Fawad Chaudhary

, ,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 52 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 06:08 PM

Implementation of development projects under PSDP, says Fawad Chaudhary  

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasating says a mechanism will be evolved in order to ensure timely availability of funds for the development projects.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2021) The Federal cabinet has decided to monitor the implementation of development projects under Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

Its meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan was held in Islamabad today (Tuesday).

Later briefing the media persons about the cabinet decisions, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said a mechanism will be evolved in order to ensure timely availability of funds for the development projects.

He said a third party evaluation of the development projects will be carried out in order to ensure transparency.

The Information Minister the annual PSDP for the next fiscal year is of 900 billion rupees, and most of the mega projects for Sindh will be financed from it.

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said the cabinet today approved implementation of Storm water drains projects under Karachi transformation program.

The Cabinet also approved National Digital Cable Policy.

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said the digitalization of cable will improve the quality and ensure the people have access to more television channels. He said we will also give rights to the cable operators to purchase content.

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said there is also a proposal to reopen the cinemas from the 30th of this month.

He said the final decision to this effect will be taken by the National Command and Operator Center.

The Cabinet approved the appointment of community welfare attache's in seven countries. On the complaints of overseas Pakistanis, two officers of Pakistani embassy in Saudi Arabia have been called back.

The Cabinet discussed the use of Electronic Voting Machines in the elections.

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said the Election Commission of Pakistan has been given presentation on the EVMs. He said the EVMs have been developed as per the aspiration of the election commission. He said it is our desire that the next by elections are conducted by using these electronic voting machines.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs briefed the Prime Minister about the Elections (Second Amendment Bill) recently passed by the National Assembly. It was informed that this piece of legislation has been forwarded to the Senate for approval.

He said we consider overseas Pakistanis an important part of Pakistan and our priority is to give them the right to franchise.

The Information Minister prayed to Supreme Court that cases of Shahbaz Sharif are heard on daily basis. He said the people want to know the truth.

