Implementation Of E-challans For Vehicles Lacking Fitness Certificate, Route Permit

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2024 | 06:26 PM

Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad has said that e-challans should be issued for vehicles running without fitness certificate and route permits

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad has said that e-challans should be issued for vehicles running without fitness certificate and route permits.

He was presiding over the performance review meeting of the provincial and regional transport authority in his camp office on Wednesday.

The minister stressed forming a joint action plan with assistance of the Safe City Authority as soon as possible in this regard. It should be started from Lahore and later on expanded to other cities.

In the briefing, the minister was told about the positive outcomes of the overloading App. Furthermore, a clear message has been conveyed to factory owners through respective deputy commissioners, holding them accountable for any overloading occurring in their transportation operations.

In the month of December, 34,000 vehicle inspections were carried out, which was never possible in a single month in the past. It was further informed that along with Lahore, fitness stations have been activated in Multan and Faisalabad.

The focus is on intensifying the awareness campaign regarding axle load enforcement.

During his address, the minister asserted that there would be no compromises concerning route permits and fitness certificates. He emphasized the imperative to halt violations of axle load enforcement at all costs, advocating for an expanded system of vehicle inspections to implement a zero-tolerance policy on overloading.

The minister stressed that vehicles without certificates should be halted, urging the activation of fitness stations throughout the province. He highlighted the crucial necessity to align with the patterns of developed countries and emphasized enhancing the transport system to mitigate environmental pollution.

The meeting was attended by the secretary of RTA (Regional Transport Authority) and PTA (Provincial Transport Authority) along with relevant officials.

