Implementation of ECP code of conduct necessary for free & fair elections: SP Ishtiaq Ahmed

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Implementation of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) code of conduct during 12th September Havelian Cantonment Board (HBC) elections is a must to ensure peace, transparency and fair election, all candidates should cooperate with the administration on the day of polling.

These views were expressed by SP Abbottabad Ishtiaq Khan, DSP Havelian Bashir Khan and SHO Havelian Sardar Rafique while briefing the candidates of Havelian Cantonment Board (HCB) at Havelian Police Station.

SP Abbottabad Ishtiaq Khan said that ECP has established 11 polling booths for the two wards of Havelian Cantonment board elections while candidates should demonstrate political and democratic behavior during the polling day, he added.

The SP stated that the district administration has taken all possible measures to conduct the cantonment elections on September 12 peaceful and transparent manner.

Ishtiaq Khan said that the implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan to make the political process transparent and peaceful is a must, it would also clear all doubts.

The implementation of a code of conduct would also require the cooperation of all political parties and the candidates of cantonment to prevent any untoward incident on the day of polling, adding SP Ishtiaq Khan.

He said that the presiding officer and district administration would be present to address any grievances and would resolve the issues on the spot, all the candidates who would contest the HCB elections assured their cooperation to the administration.

Apart from media representatives, candidates from both wards including Liaqat Khan, Basit Khan Jadoon, Babar Khan Jadoon, Rehmat Ali Tanoli, Sardar Syed Akshar Khan, Babu Sultan Khan and Mohammad Irfan Rizvi also attended the meeting.