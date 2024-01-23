Open Menu

Implementation Of Election Code Of Conduct To Be Ensured: CPO

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2024 | 03:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ali Zia on Tuesday assured complete

implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission for the general

elections.

He was addressing the master trainers of the region during a training session organized

regarding security of general elections-2024 at TMA hall which was participated by

Regional Election Commission Shabar Hussain and officers.

He said peaceful conduct of elections would be ensured by following the code

of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Keeping in view safety of lives and property of people as well as candidates,

measures will be taken to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct, rules

and regulations for peaceful and transparent conduct of the elections, he added.

The CPO said that aerial firing and display of weapons would be strictly banned during

the election process.

Later, the CPO gave certificates to police officials on completing a two-days training.

