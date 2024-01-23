Implementation Of Election Code Of Conduct To Be Ensured: CPO
January 23, 2024
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ali Zia on Tuesday assured complete
implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission for the general
elections.
He was addressing the master trainers of the region during a training session organized
regarding security of general elections-2024 at TMA hall which was participated by
Regional Election Commission Shabar Hussain and officers.
He said peaceful conduct of elections would be ensured by following the code
of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan.
Keeping in view safety of lives and property of people as well as candidates,
measures will be taken to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct, rules
and regulations for peaceful and transparent conduct of the elections, he added.
The CPO said that aerial firing and display of weapons would be strictly banned during
the election process.
Later, the CPO gave certificates to police officials on completing a two-days training.
