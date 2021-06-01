Implementation of framework to ensure quality of products stressed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz Tuesday said that a thorough framework should be implemented to ensure the quality of products, services and management systems in accordance with international and national standards.

He made these remarks while chairing a presentation on Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC).

The minister said that maintenance of quality and standards in all fields is of pivotal importance which is directly linked with socio-economic development in the country.

He also directed PNAC to enhance its capacity and complete all legal formalities to make itself a vibrant organisation.

Director General PNAC Ms Ismat Gul briefed the minister regarding the role, functioning and future initiatives of the organisation.