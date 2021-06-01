UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Implementation Of Framework To Ensure Quality Of Products Stressed

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 10:00 PM

Implementation of framework to ensure quality of products stressed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz Tuesday said that a thorough framework should be implemented to ensure the quality of products, services and management systems in accordance with international and national standards.

He made these remarks while chairing a presentation on Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC).

The minister said that maintenance of quality and standards in all fields is of pivotal importance which is directly linked with socio-economic development in the country.

He also directed PNAC to enhance its capacity and complete all legal formalities to make itself a vibrant organisation.

Director General PNAC Ms Ismat Gul briefed the minister regarding the role, functioning and future initiatives of the organisation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology All

Recent Stories

UAE making progress in implementing green hydrogen ..

46 minutes ago

Emirates Skills National Competition empowers yout ..

2 hours ago

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Minister of State for For ..

3 hours ago

National Centre of Meteorology rolls out host of n ..

4 hours ago

UAE highlights carbon emission reduction strategie ..

4 hours ago

Sheikh Rasheed says PDM lost its momentum

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.