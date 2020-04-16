UrduPoint.com
Implementation Of Gender Integrated Policy In COVID-19 To Ensure Job Security

Thu 16th April 2020

Human Right activist Robina Bhatti on Thursday said that Implementation of Gender integrated policy in Covid19 would ensure the job security among domestic workers women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Human Right activist Robina Bhatti on Thursday said that Implementation of Gender integrated policy in Covid19 would ensure the job security among domestic workers women.

Talking to APP , she said female domestic workers were highly vulnerable sector of the workforce and the policy would support to avoid gender inequalities and vulnerabilities also .

She said that framework was needed to pay the salaries of domestic workers in COVID -19 crisis.

She said that domestic workers were facing a lot of problems as salaries of domestic workers were still pending.

She said to avoid of over crowding ,the government should provide ration at their door steps.

She also appreciated the government efforts for preventing measure against the pandemic and distribution of ration in slum areas of the society.

