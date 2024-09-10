KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) In order to ensure implementation on the decisions of the Grand Tribal Jirga held under the headship of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur at Peshawar, an important meeting was convened with Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram in the chair on Tuesday.

The meeting beside others was also attended by the officers of district administration and heads of the line departments.

The meeting thoroughly debated upon the strategy on implementing the decisions of the Grand Tribal Jirga in Tribal Sub Division Darra Adam Khel of Kohat district and certain decisions were taken on this occasion. The heads of each department briefed about the ongoing and proposed projects apart from its future strategy.

The Deputy Commissioner gave clear instructions that every department and institution should prepare its report on their performance so far and future action plans within the timeline so that it could be shared in the next meeting to be held with the Chief Minister in this regard.

The Deputy Commissioner made it clear that no negligence or laxity will be tolerated on the implementation of the decisions of the Grand Tribal Jirga and it will be implemented in letter and spirit at all costs. He directed that every department and institution should prepare a viable and workable action plan for the development of the merged areas in line with the vision of the Chief Minister so that their backwardness can be removed in real terms.

APP/vak