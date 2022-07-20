UrduPoint.com

Implementation Of IMF Agreement Must For Reviving Economy: Miftah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Implementation of IMF agreement must for reviving economy: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail on Tuesday said implementation of the IMF agreement was must for reviving the economy.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government had saved the country from default and it was bound to fulfill the conditions under the soft agreement inked with the International Monetary Fund, he said while talking to a private television channel.

It is vital for the government to complete five year parliamentary tenure in order to boost the economy and streamline the system, he added.

Replying to a question about rupee depreciation, he said some economic sectors including exports and remittances were showing positive indications for the last few months.

Efforts were being made to curtail imports and increase exports, he added.

To another question about oil products, the minister said that a friendly country was trying to support Pakistan in that regard.

To a query, he said that a temporary set up could not address the challenges confronting the nation. The PML-N government was fully capable to steer the country out of crises and the party would win the next elections on the basis of performance, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Exports Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Oil Muslim TV From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Commissioner chairs meeting to review monsoon arra ..

Commissioner chairs meeting to review monsoon arrangements

24 minutes ago
 Canada's Houle dedicates stage 16 triumph to broth ..

Canada's Houle dedicates stage 16 triumph to brother killed in hit-and-run

24 minutes ago
 Bayern sign 'top target' de Ligt from Juventus

Bayern sign 'top target' de Ligt from Juventus

24 minutes ago
 CS GB inaugurates Dialysis Center in RHQ Skardu

CS GB inaugurates Dialysis Center in RHQ Skardu

25 minutes ago
 CMCH Larkana invites applications for House Job Tr ..

CMCH Larkana invites applications for House Job Training

56 minutes ago
 Sherry calls for clear global environmental agenda ..

Sherry calls for clear global environmental agenda, equitable resources to imple ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.