Implementation Of KMC By-laws, Fixed Rates For Burials In Controlled Cemeteries Started: Mayor Karachi

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2025 | 10:59 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, has said that the implementation of the KMC by-laws and the fixed rates for burials in Karachi Metropolitan Corporation controlled cemeteries has been started.

The burial fee for KMC-registered cemeteries has been set at Rs 14,300, which includes land, grave digging, brick laying, slab installation, and all burial-related tasks. Banners displaying the fixed rates have been posted in all cemeteries, said a statement on Thursday.

He said that citizens are advised not to pay more than Rs 14,300 for burials. Anyone collecting more than the fixed fee can be reported to 1339, and immediate action will be taken against them. This initiative aims to provide citizens with ease in burying their loved ones, he said.

The Mayor stated that all individuals working in KMC-registered cemeteries are now bound by the relevant by-laws and prescribed rates. Additionally, action has been initiated against the mafia involved in the destruction of graves. No person will be allowed to work in the cemeteries without KMC registration, and violations will result in actions as per the applicable rules, he said.

The Mayor has instructed the KMC Cemetery Director to visit all cemeteries and ensure strict compliance with these orders.

There were complaints about the mafia operating in various cemeteries, charging citizens extra for the burial of their loved ones, as well as complaints of grave destruction. As a response, this action was taken, and legal proceedings have already begun against those involved.

Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab emphasized that providing municipal services to citizens is a fundamental responsibility of civic institutions. The expenses and issues related to burial during family deaths are significant concerns in the city.

While KMC works on developing the city's infrastructure, attention is also being given to these basic issues to ensure citizens' convenience in their daily lives, he said.

He said that the by-laws established for KMC-controlled cemeteries aim to ensure that all matters related to the cemeteries are managed correctly, and no compromise will be made on this issue. It has been decided that all activities will be brought within the framework of rules and regulations.

He urged citizens to report any complaints regarding the burial of their loved ones in KMC-registered cemeteries to the complaint number 1339, where the KMC staff will be available to assist them.

Karachi

More Stories From Pakistan