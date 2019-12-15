Implementation of law dire need of hour : Khalid Maqbool

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Saturday said that the implementation of law of land was necessary to protect rights of the people.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was giving priority to ensure minorities rights and their protection by bringing improvement in the justice system.

The minister said the accountability process was being done without any discrimination and added the country was far away in development and prosperity.

Replying to a question, he said Rao Anwar was the black stigma on the face of the police department who was involved in many extra judicial killings.

Sindh government was not ready to give powers to Mayer of Karachi as this city was needed special attention, he said.

Replying to another question, he said former president Asif Ali Zardari would not try to topple the government but he would focused on his health because he had granted bail on the basis of health.