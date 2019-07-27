Implementation of law equal for everyone: Firdous Ashiq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would provide justice to every citizen of the country without any discrimination as it believed in supremacy of the law.

Talking to private news channel, she said that arrest of Irfan Siddiqui, a close adviser to former premier Nawaz Sharif was done under tenancy law.

She said the PTI was not involved in anyway in the ongoing cases against the opposition, adding, courts of Pakistan were completely independent and their decisions should be respected by everyone.

Regretting the blame of discrimination by the opposition, she maintained that the tenancy law was made by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and it was being implemented equally on all citizens.

Firdous Ashiq Awan affirmed that Irfan Siddiqui and his family would not be treated unjustly.

The PTI-led government respects the state institutions and has no policy of covert actions.

It is our mission to make all institutions independent but the process will require some time, she concluded.