UrduPoint.com

Implementation Of Law Helps For Good Governance: Dr. Rubaba

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Implementation of law helps for good governance: Dr. Rubaba

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that after the 18th amendment, the responsibilities of the Federal Ministry of Law including Drugs Court, Consumer Court and Higher education Commission were brought under provincial jurisdiction which would need legislation.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting of the Department of Law and Parliamentary Affairs here on Monday.

On the occasion, Law Secretary Akbar Harifal and heads of various departments gave a detailed briefing to the Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that no one was above the law saying that implementation of the law could be helped in establishing good governance.

She said that the law department was the assistant department for providing legal guidance to all the administrative departments and therefore its importance was of paramount significance.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that the formation of an independent provincial body of Higher Education Commission in the style of Sindh needs serious consideration in this regard.

She further said that steps would be taken to increase the capacity of the law department so that legal matters at government and public level would be a real help to the people and provide legal assistance to the department in Balochistan.

The law will be made an active and dynamic department, In this regard, all the agencies affiliated to the department should inform us in writing of their suggestions, she described.

She also directed that all departments of the Department of Law and Parliamentary Affairs should arrange separate weekly and daily briefings so that the issues facing point to point could be discussed and a lasting solution could be found.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Drugs HEC All Government Court

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

4 hours ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

4 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

5 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

4 hours ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

4 hours ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.