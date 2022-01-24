Implementation of law helps for good governance: Dr. Rubaba

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that after the 18th amendment, the responsibilities of the Federal Ministry of Law including Drugs Court, Consumer Court and Higher education Commission were brought under provincial jurisdiction which would need legislation.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting of the Department of Law and Parliamentary Affairs here on Monday.

On the occasion, Law Secretary Akbar Harifal and heads of various departments gave a detailed briefing to the Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that no one was above the law saying that implementation of the law could be helped in establishing good governance.

She said that the law department was the assistant department for providing legal guidance to all the administrative departments and therefore its importance was of paramount significance.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that the formation of an independent provincial body of Higher Education Commission in the style of Sindh needs serious consideration in this regard.

She further said that steps would be taken to increase the capacity of the law department so that legal matters at government and public level would be a real help to the people and provide legal assistance to the department in Balochistan.

The law will be made an active and dynamic department, In this regard, all the agencies affiliated to the department should inform us in writing of their suggestions, she described.

She also directed that all departments of the Department of Law and Parliamentary Affairs should arrange separate weekly and daily briefings so that the issues facing point to point could be discussed and a lasting solution could be found.