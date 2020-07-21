Implementation of law imperative for sustainable economic development: Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Tuesday said that strict implementation of laws was imperative for sustainable economic growth and development.

Presiding over a high level meeting of law enforcement agencies, the Commissioner said implementation of laws were directly linked with sustained economic growth and development.

He said all resources should be utilized to eradicate menace of smuggling and strict action against the smugglers under the laws should be taken.

He said Government has adopted zero tolerance against corruption and strict action would be taken against corrupt elements.

The Commissioner highly lauded the sacrifices of martyrs who laid down life in service of the nation.

He said it was their sacrifices that we were living in a free atmosphere today and reiterated that our brave law enforcers would give every sacrifices for defense of the country in future.