Implementation Of LG Policy To Brings New Era Of Development

November 07, 2023



QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Minister Local Government, Sheikh Mahmood Al Hasan Mandukhel has said that the launch of the Community Led Local Governance Policy is a great initiative that was introduced with the technical assistance of the European Union BRACE Technical Assistance, DAI and Department of Local Government.

The implementation of this policy will bring a new era of development in the province. He expressed these views on the occasion of holding a two-day training workshop on CLLLG policy implementation with the support of BRACE Technical Assistance DAI and the Local Government Department.

Members of civil society and social organizations including the Agricultural Department, Finance Department, Life Stock, Social Welfare Department, and education Department participated in the training workshop. Expressing his views from the workshop, the caretaker provincial minister for local government said that organizing training programs will help in the implementation of the CLLG policy.

This policy will play an important role in the development and prosperity of the province in the future.

Addressing the workshop, Secretary of Local Government Rural Development Noor Ahmad Parkani said that the training workshop is an important step in the implementation of the CLLG policy.

The objective of this program is to empower communities to solve their own problems. In the past, communities were not given attention, which led to problems. The launch of the CLLG policy is a huge achievement of EU Brace technical assistance and needs to be capitalized on.

In the workshop, Atif Masood Team Leader of DAI gave a detailed briefing regarding the CLLG policy. He said that in the two-day training workshop, training is being provided to the participants regarding policy framework, financial procedure, community establishment development plan, and district development strategy plan.

This is the first round of training workshops regarding CLLG policy implementation while in the second round training will be provided in other districts of the province.

