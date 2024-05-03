Open Menu

Implementation Of Merit, Justice To Oppressed Segments Top Priorities: CPO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2024 | 10:07 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has said that implementation of merit, provision of justice to the oppressed segments and suppression of criminals are the top priorities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024)

Addressing the police officers after taking charge at police lines here on Friday, he said, "Police officers as well as officials are a team and we all have to perform for establishing crime free society and solve the problems of the people."

He especially instructed the traffic police to further improve traffic education system for the awareness of people about traffic rules, adding that violation of traffic rules could not be tolerated.

He said that underage drivers often cause fatal accidents so they could not be allowed to drive motorbikes or vehicles on roads and directed the traffic police chief to take stern legal action against juvenile drivers without discrimination.

He directed to enforce a ban on entry of heavy traffic in the city during restricted hours as it also leads to dangerous accidents. He further directed the traffic police to follow "zero tolerance policy" in this regard.

Let's go together and play a positive role in building a civilized society by obeying the traffic rules, he added.

