Implementation Of Naan, Roti's Revised Rates Being Ensured
Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2024 | 09:19 PM
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab, a crackdown to implement revised price of Naan and Roti is continued in the district.
According to DIO handout, Price Control Magistrates are fully active in the field to ensure provision of Roti and Naan at revised rates to people.
Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza is monitoring the ongoing crackdown.
During the ongoing crackdown from April 15, inspections of 1,710 Roti and Naan shops were conducted across the district in which 239 shopkeepers were fined Rs. 342,500. One case has been registered and five shops were sealed.
