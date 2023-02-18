UrduPoint.com

Implementation Of Plan To Grab Land Of Kashmiris By Jindal Group Started

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2023 | 06:41 PM

Implementation of plan to grab land of Kashmiris by Jindal Group started

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government's settler colonial project has started taking its practical shape as Indian industrialists are grabbing the land of Kashmiris in the name of setting up industries in the territory.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government's settler colonial project has started taking its practical shape as Indian industrialists are grabbing the land of Kashmiris in the name of setting up industries in the territory.

According to the Kashmir Media Service report, the Mumbai-based Jindal Group has laid the foundation stone of its steel processing unit in Pulwama district of south Kashmir. This is the first such project being set up after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A in August 2019.

These Articles granted special status to IIOJK and protection to the exclusive rights to its citizens. The Modi regime revoked the special status of IIOJK on August 05, 2019 and later introduced new domicile and land laws that allow the Indian citizens to acquire property and get government jobs in the occupied territory that earlier were meant only for the state subjects of Jammu and Kashmir.

The illegally detained All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt and other leaders including Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Nayeem Ahmed Khan have already warned that Modi regime is hell bent upon converting the Muslim majority in IIOJK into a minority by permanently settling the Indian citizens in the territory.

They said India has been treating Jammu and Kashmir as its colony since it illegally occupied the territory against the will of the Kashmiri people in 1947. They urged the international community to hold India accountable for its brutal actions in occupied Kashmir.

In meanwhile the Indian police arrested five innocent Kashmiri youth from Srinagar and Kulgam areas. The police labeled the arrested youth as members of mujahid organizations to justify their illegal detention. A Delhi court convicted four Kashmiris Muhammad Shafi Shah, Talib Lali, Muzaffar Ahmad Dar and Mushtaq Ahmad Lone in a false case registered against them.

On the other hand, incarcerated Kashmiri human rights defender, Khurram Parvez, was conferred Martin Ennals Award during a ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland, for his efforts to highlight the human rights violations perpetrated by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir. However, Khurram Pervez could not receive the award in person due to his imprisonment in an Indian jail in New Delhi. A documentary depicting the sufferings of the Kashmiris due to India's illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir was also screened on the occasion. Organizers of the event also demanded early release of Khurram Parvez.

Related Topics

India Delhi Police Hurriyat Conference Minority Jail Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Jammu Srinagar New Delhi Geneva Switzerland August 2019 Muslim Media Event All From Government Jobs Court

Recent Stories

Fisheries Dept takes action against outlaws for il ..

Fisheries Dept takes action against outlaws for illegal electrofishing

20 seconds ago
 Secretary C&W inspects under-construction bypass

Secretary C&W inspects under-construction bypass

22 seconds ago
 Irthi soars to new heights in 2022 boosting global ..

Irthi soars to new heights in 2022 boosting global cultural exchange with innov ..

12 minutes ago
 721 cases registered against kite-flyers and selle ..

721 cases registered against kite-flyers and sellers

25 seconds ago
 IDEX history full of success and achievements: Vic ..

IDEX history full of success and achievements: Vice President of Bin Hilal Enter ..

42 minutes ago
 International Defence Conference 2023 to kick off ..

International Defence Conference 2023 to kick off tomorrow with participation of ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.