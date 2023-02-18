Implementation of plan to grab land of Kashmiris by Jindal Group started

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government's settler colonial project has started taking its practical shape as Indian industrialists are grabbing the land of Kashmiris in the name of setting up industries in the territory.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government's settler colonial project has started taking its practical shape as Indian industrialists are grabbing the land of Kashmiris in the name of setting up industries in the territory.

According to the Kashmir Media Service report, the Mumbai-based Jindal Group has laid the foundation stone of its steel processing unit in Pulwama district of south Kashmir. This is the first such project being set up after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A in August 2019.

These Articles granted special status to IIOJK and protection to the exclusive rights to its citizens. The Modi regime revoked the special status of IIOJK on August 05, 2019 and later introduced new domicile and land laws that allow the Indian citizens to acquire property and get government jobs in the occupied territory that earlier were meant only for the state subjects of Jammu and Kashmir.

The illegally detained All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt and other leaders including Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Nayeem Ahmed Khan have already warned that Modi regime is hell bent upon converting the Muslim majority in IIOJK into a minority by permanently settling the Indian citizens in the territory.

They said India has been treating Jammu and Kashmir as its colony since it illegally occupied the territory against the will of the Kashmiri people in 1947. They urged the international community to hold India accountable for its brutal actions in occupied Kashmir.

In meanwhile the Indian police arrested five innocent Kashmiri youth from Srinagar and Kulgam areas. The police labeled the arrested youth as members of mujahid organizations to justify their illegal detention. A Delhi court convicted four Kashmiris Muhammad Shafi Shah, Talib Lali, Muzaffar Ahmad Dar and Mushtaq Ahmad Lone in a false case registered against them.

On the other hand, incarcerated Kashmiri human rights defender, Khurram Parvez, was conferred Martin Ennals Award during a ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland, for his efforts to highlight the human rights violations perpetrated by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir. However, Khurram Pervez could not receive the award in person due to his imprisonment in an Indian jail in New Delhi. A documentary depicting the sufferings of the Kashmiris due to India's illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir was also screened on the occasion. Organizers of the event also demanded early release of Khurram Parvez.