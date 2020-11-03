UrduPoint.com
Implementation Of Precautionary Measure Will Help To Stop 2nd Wave Of Covid-19: SAPM Health

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 11:30 PM

Implementation of precautionary measure will help to stop 2nd wave of Covid-19: SAPM Health

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for National Health Services, Regulation & Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan said on Tuesday that only implementation of precautionary measures will help to stop the second wave of Covid-19.

Talking to a private news channel, he said people should to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding Corona virus including maintaining social distancing, use of masks and washing hands with sanitizer.

He said the government alone cannot eliminate any pandemic without the cooperation of masses. The cases were increasing day by day, therefore everyone has to take strict care while going out and meeting people, he added.

He said the government would continue its smart lockdown policy during second wave of the COVID-19 without putting additional pressure on the common man.

SOPs must be strictly enforced and punishments and penalties must be imposed, he added.

