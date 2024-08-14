Open Menu

Implementation Of Quaid-e-Azam's Guiding Principles Need Of Hour; Prof. Saeed Quraishy

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2024 | 11:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Professor Muhammad Saeed Quraishy, Vice Chancellor of Dow University of Health Sciences said Pakistan owes its existence to the courageous leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the tireless struggle, and countless sacrifices of Muslims in the subcontinent. Even today, we can draw inspiration from Quaid-e-Azam's leadership, his principles of unity, faith, and discipline continue to guide us.

He expressed these views during the flag hoisting ceremony held in front of Dow International Medical College's main gate as part of Independence Day celebrations here Wednesday.

Earlier, the participants stood respectfully and sang the national anthem.

Pro-Vice Chancellors Professor Nazli Hossain and Professor Jahan Ara Hasan, Registrar Dr. Ashar Afaq, Professor Iftikhar Ahmed, Colonel Qaimuddin, Brigadier Shoaib Ahmed, Professor Tariq Farman, Professor Atif Hafeez, Professor Ramlah Naz, and other faculty members were also present on the occasion.

Professor Muhammad Saeed Quraishy encouraged the young students to focus on their studies and strive for excellence to propel the country forward, aligning with Quaid's vision, Dow University is moving forward with the vision of Quaid.

Principal Iftikhar Ahmed of Dow International Medical College emphasized that Pakistan's history was written in the blood of martyrs. This homeland was not handed to us on a platter; it was achieved through the sacrifices of those who gave their lives.

Muslims left their homes, farms, and lands to create a separate homeland. Even after 50 years, these sacrifices remain unimaginable, so we must all value our freedom.

Professor Sumbal Shamim, Principal of Dow College of Pharmacy also addressed the event. She highlighted the increasing intensity of weather due to global environmental changes and emphasized that planting trees can mitigate the negative effects of climate change. The ongoing tree-plantation campaign at the University aims to achieve this goal, with over 300 enthusiastic members of our Green Youth Movement actively participating.

During the Independence Day celebrations, Vice-Chancellor Professor Muhammad Saeed Quraishy and others viewed an exhibition displayed by students.

Teachers and students participated in a culture parade, passing in front of the stage while saluting Vice Chancellor Professor Muhammad Saeed Quraishy and others.

Additionally, a video produced by students, highlighting the Palestinian issue, was screened at the ceremony.

Several skits promoting national unity were showcased and song and speech competitions were organized, with prizes awarded to students.

Faculty members were also challenged with questions, and those who answered correctly received prizes from Vice Chancellor.

