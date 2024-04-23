Implementation Of Revised Rates Of Roti, Naan Being Ensured: DC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2024 | 08:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, checking is going on to implement the revised prices of Roti and Naan across the district.
Since April 14, 1052 inspections have been conducted, while 278 profiteers have been fined Rs. 1,183,500 for charging more than the fixed price.
While 6 cases were also registered against the profiteers in different police stations.
These details were told by the Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain. He said that Assistant Commissioners and Price Magistrates are constantly monitoring the 'tandoors' in all the four tehsils.
The DC said that 25 people were detained during the crackdown against those who received more than the fixed price of Roti and Naan, while 11 shops were also sealed.
