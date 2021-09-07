UrduPoint.com

Implementation Of Rules, Regulations Stressed To Control Air Pollution

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

Implementation of rules, regulations stressed to control air pollution

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :The participants of a webinar on "International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies" Tuesday called for implementation of already existing rules and regulations in Pakistan to control air pollution.

They said that there were various regulations in Pakistan related to air pollution however, monitoring and enforcement of the law remained deficient, adding that Pakistan has national environmental quality standards (NEQS) for air quality.

The webinar was organised by the Environment Society, University of Peshawar to mark the UN's "International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies" which is observed on September 7. This is the second year that this day has been celebrated globally since it was introduced in 2020.

Speaking on the occasion, the host and moderator of the event Dr Asif Khan Khattak gave a brief background to the global health problem due to air pollution.

Dr Saeeda Yousuf gave a talk on the economic valuation of clean air. She explained the health-related economic burden due to air pollution and said that air pollution is a health concern, by improving air quality the society can achieve socio-economic benefits and better health of its citizens.

Prof Dr Hizbullah Khan, gave a historical perspective of air pollution and explained the importance of pollution prevention and use of various technologies for clean air.

He said, "Certain control measures have been used in industries and vehicles, e.g., the use of catalytic converters which convert the toxic air pollutants into environment friendly gases".

"We cannot stop air pollution, but research is continuously going on to understand how we can curtail, mitigate and control the emissions of these air pollutants," he said.

Dr Shahla Nazneen, gave a comprehensive overview of the various regulations in Pakistan related to air pollution by quoting the relevant sections of the laws.

Prof Dr Muhammad Nafees, the Chairman of the department, gave a presentation on air pollution and trees. He explained how the trees act as carbon sinks and absorb carbon dioxide from the air but that is not sufficient.

The participants included students of the university, faculty members, and members from other organisations and institutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar United Nations Vehicles September 2020 Event From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs organises IPR awareness workshops fo ..

Dubai Customs organises IPR awareness workshops for Al Hudaibia Elementary Schoo ..

21 minutes ago
 Hadiqa Kiani pays tribute to her late uncle Major ..

Hadiqa Kiani pays tribute to her late uncle Major Masood Akhtar Kiani

26 minutes ago
 Federal Cabinet okays “extraordinary security pl ..

Federal Cabinet okays “extraordinary security plan” for New Zealand’s tour

35 minutes ago
 Babar Azam unhappy over selection of squad for T20 ..

Babar Azam unhappy over selection of squad for T20 World Cup

43 minutes ago
 Huawei Pakistan launches its Tiger Program 2021

Huawei Pakistan launches its Tiger Program 2021

46 minutes ago
 102,868 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

102,868 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.