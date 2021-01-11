UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Implementation Of Rural Development Programme Vital For Economic Uplift Of Farmers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 11:29 PM

Implementation of rural development programme vital for economic uplift of farmers

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Monday said that implementation of rural development programme was highly important to ensure economic uplift of farmers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ):Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Monday said that implementation of rural development programme was highly important to ensure economic uplift of farmers.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held on 'Model Villages Programme' at Agriculture House.

He said that agreement in this regard would develop multi-relationship between Habib Bank, farmers and government.

Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that purpose of the project was to connect farmers professionally and provide support to them in social sector.

A new system would be introduced with the collaboration of departments including Forest, Irrigation, Fisheries, Education and Health to ensure better facilities to growers, he added.

The minister said this system would help in increasing per acre production of crops and enhancing income of farmers.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Asad Rehman Gillani, Habib Bank Head of Finance Development Amir Hameed and others were also present.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Agriculture Government Agreement Habib Bank Limited

Recent Stories

‘Safe Family, Safe Community’ forum between UA ..

16 minutes ago

Entrepreneurs in Ukraine's Ternopil Protest Agains ..

11 minutes ago

Karachi to experience cold, dry weather on Tuesday ..

11 minutes ago

France puts 98-yr-old on trial in long-running gra ..

11 minutes ago

Southern England readies temporary mortuaries due ..

21 minutes ago

SSP constitutes special team to supervise police a ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.