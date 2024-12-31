Implementation of section 144 is task of govt for public interest: Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday said that the implementation of Section 144 in the public interest is the responsibility of the government which aims to maintain the writ of the government.

He said that the public faces difficulties and hardships due to unnecessary closure of highways saying that it is the responsibility of the government to provide safe travel facilities to passengers, especially sick people, children and women.

He expressed these views while talking to local media representatives in Khan Garh Jamali area.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that elections are also being held in two Constituencies of Balochistan saying that section 144 was imposed in the province keeping in mind all the conditions.

In response to a question, the Chief Minister said that the challenge of terrorism is very big, however, the growing terrorism is not only a problem of Balochistan but of the entire country.

He said that the state and the people have restored peace, which we would take all steps to fulfill the responsibility given to us.

Earlier, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti visited Khan-Garh Jamali and condoled with Member of National Assembly (MNA) Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali on the death of his brother Mir Israr Khan Jamali and offered Fateha Khawani.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Provincial Ministers including Mir Saleem Khan Khosa, Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani, Mir Asim Kurd Gello, Sardar Faisal Khan Jamali and Parliamentary Secretaries Mir Abdul Majeed Badini and Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri.

The mourners on the occasion of condolence included Member of National Assembly Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, Sardarzada Haroon Khan Jamali, former Federal Minister Mir Chengiz Khan Jamali, former Provincial Minister Faiq Khan Jamali and other elders of Jamali tribes were present.

The Chief Minister of Balochistan prayed for the high rank of the deceased and for the bereaved family to have patience.

Expressing deep sympathy with the bereaved family, he said that the services of Mir Israr Khan Jamali would always be remembered.