Implementation of senior citizens bill urged

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) : Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) organized an Awareness Rally on needs, issues and rights of older people in Sindh from Trikunda Bagh to Press Club Jacobabad on Wednesday.

A large number of people including men and women participated in the rally.

They chanted slogans to implement Senior Citizens Act, to issue Senior Citizens Card, Health facilities and all other benefits to older people.

They also demanded of government to provide free services for funeral and burial of senior citizens.