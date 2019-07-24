UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Implementation Of Senior Citizens Bill Urged

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 05:12 PM

Implementation of senior citizens bill urged

Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) organized an Awareness Rally on needs, issues and rights of older people in Sindh from Trikunda Bagh to Press Club Jacobabad on Wednesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) : Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) organized an Awareness Rally on needs, issues and rights of older people in Sindh from Trikunda Bagh to Press Club Jacobabad on Wednesday.

A large number of people including men and women participated in the rally.

They chanted slogans to implement Senior Citizens Act, to issue Senior Citizens Card, Health facilities and all other benefits to older people.

They also demanded of government to provide free services for funeral and burial of senior citizens.

Related Topics

Sindh Jacobabad Bagh Women All From Government

Recent Stories

Punjab govt regularizes contract employees

5 minutes ago

Libyan National Dialogue to Begin After 'Liberatio ..

5 minutes ago

ATC adjourns Mumbai attack case hearing till July ..

39 seconds ago

Vice chairman reviews progress on LDA city

42 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan's US visit to set new di ..

43 seconds ago

Punjab University Institute of Chemical Engineerin ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.