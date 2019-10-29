UrduPoint.com
Implementation Of Sindh Empowerment Of Persons With Disabilities Act-2018 Asked

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 06:18 PM

Implementation of Sindh Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act-2018 asked

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Sindh has directed officials of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Karachi, Malir, Lyari, Sehwan, Hyderabad and Larkana Development Authorities to ensure implementation of Sindh Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act (SEPDA -2018) in letter and spirit

The DEPD Sindh has asked the SBCA officials for implementation of SEPDA-2018 on the directives of Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on DEPD Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar, said a statement on Tuesday.

The DEPD Sindh has asked the SBCA officials for implementation of SEPDA-2018 on the directives of Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on DEPD Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar, said a statement on Tuesday.

The DEPD Sindh directed to provide facilities in all buildings intended for commercial and public use and buildings meant for the purposes of health, welfare, education, religious and recreation shall provide facilities to the disabled persons.

The facilities include ramp, minimum one toilet designed for persons on wheelchairs with adequate safety measures and parking reserved for the disabled persons, he added.

Qassim said that provision of such facilities will definitely ease the lives of the special persons and expressed hope that all departments concerned will cooperate in thisregard.

