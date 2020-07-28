UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Implementation Of Smart Lockdown, Arrangements At Cattle Markets Reviewed

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 08:46 PM

Implementation of smart lockdown, arrangements at cattle markets reviewed

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat and Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik Tuesday visited various parts of the provincial capital to review the enforcement of smart lockdown and arrangements made at the cattle markets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat and Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik Tuesday visited various parts of the provincial capital to review the enforcement of smart lockdown and arrangements made at the cattle markets.

They visited Liberty in Gulberg and markets in Johar Town and issued instructions to the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) to deploy more police personnel in the markets. They said that the government's measure helped control the coronavirus pandemic, but carelessness could lead to resurgence of the disease. They said that the smart lockdown was inevitable in the prevailing situation.

Raja Basharat said that the decision of smart lockdown ahead of Eid-ul-Azha was taken in the public interest and the government would continue taking steps to protect the people from COVID-19, he added.

During the visit to a cattle sale point at the Pine Road, the chief secretary expressed displeasure over the absence of a sample collection team of the Health Department for coronavirus testing and said that the instructions issued should be complied with in letter and spirit as no negligence would be tolerated.

The CS directed the Primary Healthcare Department to set up a special counter for screening at the entry points of every cattle market.

The chief secretary said that the government's efforts to control the coronavirus were facing a major challenge on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, adding that no compromise could be made on the issue of protection of health and lives of people. He said that there was a risk of coronavirus spread due to rush in the markets before Eid. That was why a smart lockdown was enforced, keeping in view the experience of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said that special arrangements should be made for cleanliness in these markets, adding that only a specific number of buyers should be allowed to enter the cattle markets to ensure social distancing.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Law Minister Visit Road Sale Lead Gulberg Market From Government Raja Basharat Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Health ministry conducts further 43,000 COVID-19 t ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches Al Furdah Falcons Award to ..

1 hour ago

Amir Khan set to join top sports stars who call Du ..

1 hour ago

UVAS academy conducts e-training of livestock offi ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Art Foundation announces winners of Short ..

2 hours ago

Two suspected dacoits killed in police encounter i ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.