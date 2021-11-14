UrduPoint.com

Implementation Of SNC Need Of Hour To Remove Hierarchical Education System: Education Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood Sunday stressed for the implementation of single national curriculum (SNC) was need of hour which would remove the hierarchical education system in the country.

"A uniform education curriculum system under the vision of PM Imran Khan would help in curbing the class division in Pakistan and would ensure a level playing field for everyone", he said while speaking to ptv news channel.

The target of rapid development could only be achieved through promotion of SNC education, he added.

He said no compromise would be made for the proper implementation of SNC, adding, SNC would promote the values of tolerance, peace and unity by ending the racial, hierarchical and religious differences among young generations.

Replying to a question, he said education has always been among the top priorities of present government and SNC will unite 220 million people as a strong nation, adding, SNC education system is the only way to cope with the challenges like poverty, unemployment and ignorance faced by the country.

He assured that all out resources are available to equip the builders of the nation with education and there would be no shortage of these resources.

