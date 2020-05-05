UrduPoint.com
Implementation Of Social Distancing, Safety Protocols In Front Of Banks Stressed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 02:06 AM

Implementation of social distancing, safety protocols in front of banks stressed

Assistant Commissioner Adenzai Tariq Hussain on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan, inspected various banks and took stern action against crowded gathered there besides not following the lines

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ):Assistant Commissioner Adenzai Tariq Hussain on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan, inspected various banks and took stern action against crowded gathered there besides not following the lines.

He along with the police inspected the National Bank Chakdhra, Habib Bank, UBL and took notice on not following the SOPs and the guideline issued by the provincial government.

He forcibly placed the crowd in proper lines as per SOPs of government in front of all these bank before further proceedings and warned the public to maintain social distance by using proper masks, gloves otherwise they would not be allowed in such crowded manners.

He directed the police to make ensure first the lines, social distance as a guideline to avoid infection from the coronavirus. "We are making efforts to ensure social distancing and lines by avoiding crowded atmosphere, but the people are not understanding putting their lives and lives of their family in danger," Tariq Hussain told media men.

He also directed the manager of the banks to ensure strict compliance on SOP of the provincial government otherwise no one would be allowed if they were not following the guidelines.

