Implementation Of SOPs Inspected At Medical Stores
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 11:15 PM
Provincial Drug Inspector Muhammad Irfan Wazir here on Wednesday paid visit to medical stores adjacent to KDA hospital and inspected implementation of SOPs regarding coronavirus
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Drug Inspector Muhammad Irfan Wazir here on Wednesday paid visit to medical stores adjacent to KDA hospital and inspected implementation of SOPs regarding coronavirus .
During inspection, the drug inspector also sent samples of dubious medicines for laboratory test.
He said that action would be taken under the Drug Act after receiving lab report.
He directed for selling medicines only prescription of authentic medical practitioner in addition to keeping record with them.