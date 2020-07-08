UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Implementation Of SOPs Must Be Ensured In Cattle Market Amid Of COVID-19: DC Gwadar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 02:03 AM

Implementation of SOPs must be ensured in cattle market amid of COVID-19: DC Gwadar

Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Capt (retd) Muhammad Wasim on Tuesday said implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) should be ensured in the cattle market set up for Eid-ul-Adha in view of the spread of coronavirus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Capt (retd) Muhammad Wasim on Tuesday said implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) should be ensured in the cattle market set up for Eid-ul-Adha in view of the spread of coronavirus.

He has directed the Assistant Commissioners of Gwadar District and Tehsil Municipal Officers in this regard and said that the implementation of SOPs in the cattle market should be ensured at any cost.

The DC said measures would be taken to create precautionary awareness against the virus among people including sellers of animals in the area and cattle market in order to ensure the protection of public lives from the pandemic virus.

He said sellers of animals and those who visit the cattle market for purchasing cattle must wear facemasks and gloves while children and the elderly would be banned from entering and take their identity cards in case of violation for investigation against them.

Anti-spray Congo virus will be carried in the cattle market on a daily basis, he said urging the municipal committee representatives that the municipal committee should set up bins at various places for animal litter.

He said that special care should be taken for cleanliness and ensure implementation of SOPs in the Cattle Market while people should follow precautionary measures against the coronavirus during Eid-ul Adha prayers in the area.

Related Topics

Visit Gwadar Congo Market From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ethiopian FM discuss bilateral ..

6 minutes ago

M/V SAFEEN TIGER makes maiden call at Khalifa Port

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Trade and Industry Min ..

21 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab ministeria ..

1 hour ago

Hope Probe cost among the world&#039;s lowest, say ..

2 hours ago

ADHA makes headway in adopting AI technologies

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.