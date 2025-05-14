Open Menu

Implementation Of Women Quota In Sectors To Boost Their Participation: Governor

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2025 | 11:37 PM

Governor Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandokhel has said that the implementation of the five percent quota set for women in the relevant institutions would greatly increase their participation and representation

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of female lawyers led by Umaira Munir, Vice President of Quetta Bar Association.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of female lawyers led by Umaira Munir, Vice President of Quetta Bar Association.

On the occasion, the Governor said that women lawyers are doing not just advocate for clients but are also opening new avenues in shaping the future of our female population.

He said that it is important that we recognize the hidden potential of our women and provide them with support and guidance to achieve further advancement in their careers, adding that the appointment of a female Ombudsman of Balochistan will be implemented very soon.

I envision a near future where women will hold the positions of Sessions Judges, Civil Judges, Prosecutor General and other important positions in Bar Associations, he said.

Mandokhel said that I am in favor of full participation of women in all walks of life, there is an urgent need for concrete measures to address the challenges being faced by women lawyers and also ensure that their voices are heard so that women could thrive and contribute to the building of our society.

He said that our women in Balochistan have been successful in every field of life.

