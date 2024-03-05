(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The implementation of the Chief Minister's governance initiatives is ongoing vigorously in the district.

In this regard, the Municipal Corporation’s teams made the street lights functional in several areas of the city, in addition to replacing damaged poles.

Meanwhile, a crackdown against anti-encroachments was also conducted in Clock Tower Chowk and its adjacent bazaars including Kutchery bazar and Rail Bazar. The teams cleared footpaths on both sides in the bazaars by removing the articles.Most of them confiscated which the shopkeepers had displayed in front of their shops.

Chief Officer Municipal Corporation, Muhammad Zubair Witto while supervising the operation said that none would be allowed to establish encroachments and create hurdles in smooth flow of traffic and paddlers as well.