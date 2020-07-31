UrduPoint.com
Implementation On COVID-19 SOPs During Eid Holidays To Be Ensured

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 06:38 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said that it was necessary to strictly implement SOPs regarding COVID-19 during Eid holidays to control the pandemic

Irresponsible behavior and violation of precautionary measures could again cause spread of pandemic, he said and added that special focus should be given on implementation of SOPs devised especially for cattle markets, and social gatherings during Eid.

Use of sanitizer and face masks should be ensured so that people could be protected, he maintained.

In his statement issued here on Friday, the IGP directed the police officers to perform their duties on front line by keeping themselves on high alert for protection of wealth and lives of people.

Shoaib Dastgir said that Punjab police had performed duties at quarantine centers, Ehsaas Kafalat Centers and duringlockdown with full diligence and honesty as around 1,700 policemen were affected by COVID-19 while 1600 policemen out of total had been recovered and joined their duties.

