Implementation on ehtram-i-Ramazan ensures: Commissioner Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Friday has directed the concerned officers to ensure implementation on ehtram-i-Ramazan ordinance during the holy month and do impose heavy fines upon the violators.

Presiding over a meeting regarding ehtram-i-Ramazan at his office here with the concerned officers of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts, the Commissioner said that it is a top priority of the district administration to prepare price lists during the month of Ramazan ensuring implementation upon it and manage to establish Bachat Bazars at each district and taluka as people may get maximum relief regarding the rates of essential commodities. All the concerned Deputy Commissioners (DCs) will be authorized to prepare price lists, he added.

He said that keeping in view the sanctity of the month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak, opening of hotels will not be allowed during the month instead of hospitals, railway stations and bus stops.

Commissioner directed all Mukhtiarkars that they should visit vegetable and fruit markets during auction process and control rates and action would be taken against the violators according to market committee act. He directed all Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to check price lists at shops on daily basis.

The Commissioner further directed all the DCs to establish control rooms at their respective offices, where information based on essential commodities about each taluka and union council may be collected and action would be taken according to public complaints.

He also directed district administrations and all TMAs to ensure provision of clean drinking water to citizens during the month and also ensure cleanliness exercise. He also directed the traffic police to take proper steps to ensure the smooth flow of traffic during Ramazan especially before Aftar timings.