Implementation On Good Governance Roadmap Starts In Tourists Areas
Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2025 | 12:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Under the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Syed Shahab Ali Shah, strict implementation of practical measures is being carried out under the Good Governance Roadmap to promote tourism.
To preserve natural water reservoirs and protect water sources from pollution, hotels are being mandated to ensure proper drainage systems in compliance with existing laws and regulations to prevent potential environmental contamination.
In this regard, strict action has been initiated against hotels in tourist destinations across Hazara and Malakand Divisions, including Galiyat, Kaghan, Naran, Swat, Kumrat, and Chitral that fail to comply with government regulations regarding sewage systems (drainage).
Relevant authorities were instructed to show no leniency and continue indiscriminate enforcement.
So far, the Tourism Department has inspected 1,192 hotels in the tourist spots of Galiyat, Kaghan, Naran, Swat, Kumrat, and Chitral. Notices have been issued to 663 hotels, out of which 25 hotels have been sealed, and fines imposed on 15 hotels.
In the Hazara Division (Galiyat, Kaghan, Naran), 731 hotels have been inspected. Due to defective drainage systems, illegal wastewater overflow, lack of separate tanks, and non-compliance with government sewage regulations, 356 hotels have been served notices, 15 hotels sealed, and 7 hotels fined.
According to the Tourism Department, this operation will continue to ensure improvements in drainage systems.
