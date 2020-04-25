Implementation on Govt SOPs for Ramazan begins in Lakki Marwat

(@FahadShabbir)

Implementation on the Government's Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) began with the start of Ramazan ul Mubarak to counter caronavirus in Lakki Marwat

On direction of Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat, Addltional Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Najeeb Ullah Khan along with tehsildar, tehsil municipal administration and police visited different bazaars to witness lockdown regarding preventive measures of the coronavirus.

The Assistant Commissioner checked main bazaar, Michankhel and main adda bazaars of Lakki Marwat city and directed shopkeepers to close their shops by 4 p.

m. as per Government orders.

The assistant commissioner warned that unnecessary roaming of people would not be allowed and strict action would be taken against violators.

He said jalebi, pakora, dahi bhalay, samosa, kachalo etc. sale in open should be avoided and only home delivery services from hotels would be allowed.

He urged people to stay at homes and keep social distancing necessary to prevent coronavirus.