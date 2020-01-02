UrduPoint.com
Implementation On Increase In Fine For Traffic Violators Put On Hold: Murad Saeed

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 03:14 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Communication Murad Saeed on Thursday informed the National Assembly that implementation on increase of fine on traffic violators on highways and motorways had been put on hold till further orders.

Responding to the point of order raised by MNA Raja Riaz, the minister said, increased rate of fine on violations was scheduled to be implemented on January, 1, but the decision had been put on hold.

He said that decision for the implementation of the fine will be taken after consultation with all the stakeholders.

However, he was of the view that the rate of fine on violations was increased to ensure the safety of the people and it would not be for enhancing revenue.

He said it was international practice that increase of the fine on violations of traffic helped control accident.

Murad Saeed said that increased fine on traffic violations would decrease the revenue, as people would start following the rules.

As per, Sustainable Development Goals, the ministry was given a target to decrease the rate of accidents in Pakistan, he said adding in order to address the issue of safety, the government for the first time had made Road Safety Policy. The fines had been increased with the objective to decrease accidents, he added.

He expressed the hope that after the implementation of increase of fine on violations, 50 percent accident rate would be decrease in the country.

