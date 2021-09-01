UrduPoint.com

Implementation On IPM Models In Progress To Improve Crops Productivity: Secy Agri Saqib Ateel

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 09:59 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel said that Integrated Pest Management (IPM) models were being implemented to improve the environment, reduce inputs cost, and enhance production of paddy, wheat, and mangoes, across the region.

He was chairing a meeting at Agriculture Secretariat here on Wednesday.

Saqib Ateel reviewed the IPM models and issued certain instructions to facilitate farmers.

He stated that implementation on IPM models would help cleaning environment and reducing inputs cost for the crops. Similarly, it will also lead to quality and enhanced productivity.

The IPM model discourages excessive use of pesticides, said Saqib.

He added that it was vital to promote friendly pests for crops.

Demonstration plots of paddy would be introduced in the region. Mechanized farming and climate-smart technology were also being introduced to upgrade farming techniques.

Paddy is a very important crop for generating foreign exchange. Pakistan is in the fourth position in terms of rice production.

Pakistani rice is very much popular for its aroma and taste, he noted. During last season, rice production increased by 28 percent due to effective agriculture policies of the government under PM Emergency Agriculture Package.

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib also observed that 11 labs were preparing friendly pests.

The government is also promoting biological control of pests for different crops instead of pesticides.

