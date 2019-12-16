UrduPoint.com
Implementation On NAP Only Way To Mitigate Sufferings Of APS Martyrs: Asafandyar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 09:12 PM

Central President of Awami National Party (ANP) Asfandyar Wali Khan said complete implementation on National Action Plan (NAP) was the only way to mitigate sufferings of the families of APS martyrs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Central President of Awami National Party (ANP) Asfandyar Wali Khan said complete implementation on National Action Plan (NAP) was the only way to mitigate sufferings of the families of APS martyrs.

In a message on the eve of fifth anniversary of the APS martyrs, the ANP leader the NAP was formulated with consensus of all the political entities after the APS carnage in December 2014.

He said the ANP stood should to shoulder with the victim families of the APS, adding the sufferings of the victims could not be minimized even after lapse of five years. He said the terrorists involved in this brutal act could not be called human.

