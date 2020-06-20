Implementation on NAP top priority of govt.: Interior Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Interior, Brig (Retd) Ijaz Shah on Friday said implementation on the National Action Plan (NAP) the top priority of the government.

Addressing the participants of the Command and Leadership Programme 2020(CLP) on the issues pertaining to internal security of the country here at the National Defence University (NDU) Islamabad, he presented a comprehensive overview of the NAP and National Internal Security Policy.

He reiterated, "implementation of National Action Plan is a priority of the government." The minister has given a comprehensive overview on the measures taken by the government to ensure safety and security in the country that has been achieved through a coordinated response, said a news release.

He said unprecedented success achieved against the scourge of terrorism became a reality due to national resilience, effective state policies and sacrifices of security and law enforcement apparatus.

However, he was of the view that fight against terrorism was a continuing process that required commitment and whole nation approach.

The minister said battle against terrorism has been won at an enormous human and financial cost and reiterated the government's resolve to take all possible measures to prevent the country from going into same abyss.

While, dwelling on the current regional environment, the minster felt that Indian intransigence over Kashmir has pushed her into a tight corner; now, their policy pundits are looking for a false-flag operation to divert domestic/international attention and unify the widening cracks within the divisive society.

He emphasized that the government stands shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri brethren in this difficult time; while Pakistan supported the resolution of Kashmir issue as per aspirations of Kashmiri people and United Nations Resolutions.

"We stand prepared for all eventualities", he added.

The lecture was attended by the Director General, Institute for Strategic Studies, Research and Analysis, NDU,faculty members and the participants of the Command and Leadership Programme.