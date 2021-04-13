Implementation on the Prime Minister's Special Ramazan Relief Package worth Rs7.80 billion through 4,000 Utility Stores began in Khyber Pakthunkhwa where great rush of customers was witnessed on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Implementation on the Prime Minister's Special Ramazan Relief Package worth Rs7.80 billion through 4,000 Utility Stores began in Khyber Pakthunkhwa where great rush of customers was witnessed on Tuesday.

The Peshawarities, like residents of others districts, thronged to Utility Stores where special subsidy is being provided on 1,500 items including 19 key commodities including sugar, flour, ghee, pulses, dry-dates, cooking oil, beverages, rice, tea and tetra pack milk.

Jahanzaib Khan, Manager Utility Store, Nothia Peshawar told APP on Tuesday that rush of people have significantly increased at Utility Stores after announcement of PM's Special Ramazan Package, adding that 19 most essential commodities mostly required during Sehr and Iftari were being provided to consumers on subsidized rate.

In all utility stores of Pakistan including KP, he said, 20 kilogram (KG) 'Atta' package is being provided on Rs800, sugar on Rs 68 per kg, ghee on Rs170per kg besides Rs20 per litre subsidy in cooking oil, Rs15 per kilogram subsidy in pulses, Rs20 per kilogram subsidy in dry-dates, Rs10-12 in different rice, Rs 20 to Rs25 in beverages, 10pc on species items and Rs20 on tetra milk packs.

"These days, the consumers are taking interest in flour, ghee and sugar due to high subsidy on it," he said, adding one kilogram sugar is being sold at Rs100 and ghee on Rs 250-300 per kilogram in open market against Rs 68 and Rs170 per kg in utility stores respectively.

He said these items were being provided to consumers in about 90 utility stores operating in different areas of Peshawar, adding "we have been set a sale target of Rs21 million during Ramazan that is likely to be achieved ahead of time." Jahanzaib Khan said the items are first stored in Industrial Estate Hayatabad after its transportation from other provinces and later was shifted to these utility stores under an effective supervision and monitoring system.

He said there was a complete transparency in provision of these subsidized items to consumers by the utility stores staff and black-marketing was being discouraged.

Due to unprecedented subsidized rate especially on sugar, ghee and flour, he said the utility stores were frequented by poor segment of the society in droves on daily basis and therefore, the management ensures adequate stock of these commodities to facilitate maximum people during the holy month of Ramazan.

He appealed consumers to adopt all standard operating procedures against coronavirus while purchasing commodities from utility stores.

Hidyatullah Khan, a customer arrived at the said utility store from Mashokhel village Peshawar and Umar Khan, another customer from interior city said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had won the hearts and minds of millions of people after announcing mega Ramazan Package that would help provide the much-needed relief to them.

"Exclusively, I had come to Peshawar to take full advantage of the PM's Ramazan package," he said, adding it was yet another gift of Federal Government for poor people.

After disbursement of billions of rupees among poor people under Ehsas Program in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and 'Koi Bhoka Na Soye" (let no one sleep without food), they said the Ramazan Package was a landmark pro-poor initiative that would help provide relief to people of all aged groups.

Jahanzaib Khan suggested an increase in stock of sugar, rice, ghee and flour at utility stores to cater people's pressing demands during the holy month.