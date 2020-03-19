UrduPoint.com
Implementation On Precautionary Measures Must Be Ensured: Minister

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 08:00 PM

Implementation on precautionary measures must be ensured: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Auqaf Minister Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah addressing a press conference at the committee room of Directorate General Public Relations Punjab in connection with coronavirus stressed the colective efforts to fight against coronavirus.

Secretary Auqaf Dr Irshad Ahmed, Director General Auqaf Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari, other officers and a large number of representatives from print and electronic media also participated.

He maintained that in the wake of current coronavirus situation all religious scholars had supported the government preventive measures being taken against coronavirus.

The media done a great favour for the nation by giving timely awareness to the masses for adopting preventive measures against coronavirus, he said.

An effective advertisement campaign was highly important with regard to removing ambiguity and fabricated news being aired on the media about coronavirus. Confirmed and suspected patients of coronavirus were being properly looked after in government hospitals and necessary medical equipments were also available in surplus quantity in all ICUs of hospitals, the minister said.

He also commended the role of media in playing a very positive role about creatingawareness among the general public to safeguard themselves from coronavirus.

