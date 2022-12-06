Implementing Islamic teachings panacea to eradicate social evils: Zubair Ahmed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Political Assistant to CM and Chairman Chief Minister Complaints Cell Punjab Zubair Ahmad Khan said on Tuesday that eradication of social evils was possible only by implementing Islamic teachings.

He said that the complaints coming from scholars would be resolved immediately.

He said this while talking to Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Ulema Wing Karam Pir Haji Rafiqul Hasan Qureshi, who met Zubair Ahmed Khan in his office here on Tuesday.

The Chairman Complaints Cell said the services of religious scholars regarding islam were commendable.

He further said that chairman of District Complains Cell in each district had been instructed to work with the local Ulema in order to extend awareness message of the Chief Minister's Complains Cell to public, so that maximum complaints could be redressed within time.

Pir Haji Rafiqul Hasan Qureshi eulogized the incumbent Punjab government for passing Muttahida Ulema board, Punjab Amendment Bill, and University of Quran and Sirat Bill in the Assembly.

He further said that a high step had been taken by setting ten punishments including prohibitionof curse like interest.