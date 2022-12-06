UrduPoint.com

Implementing Islamic Teachings Panacea To Eradicate Social Evils: Zubair Ahmed

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Implementing Islamic teachings panacea to eradicate social evils: Zubair Ahmed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Political Assistant to CM and Chairman Chief Minister Complaints Cell Punjab Zubair Ahmad Khan said on Tuesday that eradication of social evils was possible only by implementing Islamic teachings.

He said that the complaints coming from scholars would be resolved immediately.

He said this while talking to Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Ulema Wing Karam Pir Haji Rafiqul Hasan Qureshi, who met Zubair Ahmed Khan in his office here on Tuesday.

The Chairman Complaints Cell said the services of religious scholars regarding islam were commendable.

He further said that chairman of District Complains Cell in each district had been instructed to work with the local Ulema in order to extend awareness message of the Chief Minister's Complains Cell to public, so that maximum complaints could be redressed within time.

Pir Haji Rafiqul Hasan Qureshi eulogized the incumbent Punjab government for passing Muttahida Ulema board, Punjab Amendment Bill, and University of Quran and Sirat Bill in the Assembly.

He further said that a high step had been taken by setting ten punishments including prohibitionof curse like interest.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab From

Recent Stories

Govt decides to limit HEC powers

Govt decides to limit HEC powers

56 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan’s portraits go viral on social media ..

Mahira Khan’s portraits go viral on social media

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musad ..

Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musadik

2 hours ago
 General elections to be held in October next year: ..

General elections to be held in October next year: Ahsan

3 hours ago
 realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite ..

Realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite realme Products on its 12.12 ..

4 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuri ..

Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuries

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.