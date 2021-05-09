Implementing lockdown in Bajaur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) ::The officials of the District administration Sunday visited Khar Bazaar headquarters to implement a 10-day lockdown announced by the government and imposed heavy fines on those violating the SOPs.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Sher Rehman, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Ajam Khan Afridi, Tehsildar Bakht Jahan visited Headquarters Khar Bazaar Sunday on the orders issued by the provincial government and monitored the lockdown at various points.

Authorities allowed the shops to remain closed from May 8-16, in line with orders from the provincial government and district administration. Some shopkeepers were found guilty of violations while several were also fined