UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Implementing Lockdown In Bajaur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Implementing lockdown in Bajaur

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) ::The officials of the District administration Sunday visited Khar Bazaar headquarters to implement a 10-day lockdown announced by the government and imposed heavy fines on those violating the SOPs.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Sher Rehman, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Ajam Khan Afridi, Tehsildar Bakht Jahan visited Headquarters Khar Bazaar Sunday on the orders issued by the provincial government and monitored the lockdown at various points.

Authorities allowed the shops to remain closed from May 8-16, in line with orders from the provincial government and district administration. Some shopkeepers were found guilty of violations while several were also fined

Related Topics

May Sunday Afridi From Government

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

6 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

8 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

8 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans for Emirati ..

8 hours ago

Tabreed reports AED85.5 million net profit in Q1&# ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.