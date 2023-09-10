Implementing principles of Quaid-e-Azam will lead Pakistan on path of development: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :While paying heartfelt and rich attribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 75th death Anniversary, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf said, "following the principles outlined by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in letter and spirit will lead Pakistan on the path of development and progress." In a message on the death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said that Pakistan was passing through a challenging time and surpassing these challenges required implementing the Quaid's teaching in their true spirit.

Raja Pervez Ashraf said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah never compromised on his principles.

He also said every Pakistani needs to follow the principles of tolerance and forbearance for peaceful coexistence of a pluralist society.

He also said that Quaid-e-Azam always followed principles of democracy and his struggle was constitutional.

He stressed on the need to follow the principles of democracy and tolerance to transform Pakistan into a prosperous and welfare state.