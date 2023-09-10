Open Menu

Implementing Principles Of Quaid-e-Azam Will Lead Pakistan On Path Of Development: NA Speaker

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Implementing principles of Quaid-e-Azam will lead Pakistan on path of development: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :While paying heartfelt and rich attribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 75th death Anniversary, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf said, "following the principles outlined by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in letter and spirit will lead Pakistan on the path of development and progress." In a message on the death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said that Pakistan was passing through a challenging time and surpassing these challenges required implementing the Quaid's teaching in their true spirit.

Raja Pervez Ashraf said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah never compromised on his principles.

He also said every Pakistani needs to follow the principles of tolerance and forbearance for peaceful coexistence of a pluralist society.

He also said that Quaid-e-Azam always followed principles of democracy and his struggle was constitutional.

He stressed on the need to follow the principles of democracy and tolerance to transform Pakistan into a prosperous and welfare state.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Muhammad Ali Jinnah Democracy Progress Lead

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima condoles Moroccan people over victi ..

Sheikha Fatima condoles Moroccan people over victims of earthquake

49 minutes ago
 Mariam Almheiri calls African nations to sign Lead ..

Mariam Almheiri calls African nations to sign Leaders Declaration on Food System ..

50 minutes ago
 G20 commits to work for positive outcomes at UAE-h ..

G20 commits to work for positive outcomes at UAE-hosted WTO Ministerial Conferen ..

50 minutes ago
 Outcomes of G20 Summit are crucial for COP28: Germ ..

Outcomes of G20 Summit are crucial for COP28: German official

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi urges women to challenge workplac ..

Bodour Al Qasimi urges women to challenge workplace discrimination

3 hours ago
 Expo Sharjah, UK-based Bett discuss collaboration

Expo Sharjah, UK-based Bett discuss collaboration

3 hours ago
Asia Cup 2023: Rain stops Super 4 clash between In ..

Asia Cup 2023: Rain stops Super 4 clash between India, Pakistan

4 hours ago
 RBI keen on strengthening its partnership with UAE ..

RBI keen on strengthening its partnership with UAE to promote digital payments i ..

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends part of G20 Summit in I ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends part of G20 Summit in India

5 hours ago
 Majra holds its 3rd meeting in 2023 addressing pla ..

Majra holds its 3rd meeting in 2023 addressing plans to implement social respons ..

6 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first against ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first against India in Super 4 today

7 hours ago
 Dubai Customs, Oman forge stronger customs bonds f ..

Dubai Customs, Oman forge stronger customs bonds for trade growth

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan