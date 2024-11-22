Open Menu

Implicating Saudi Arabia For Petty Political Point Scoring Regrettable: Dar

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2024 | 08:00 AM

Implicating Saudi Arabia for petty political point scoring regrettable: Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Friday said that implicating Saudi Arabia for petty political point scoring was regrettable and indicative of a desperate mindset.

The deputy prime minister, in a statement on the comments by the spouse of PTI founder Imran Khan regarding Saudi Arabia, also urged all political forces to desist from compromising Pakistan’s foreign policy in pursuance of their political objectives.

"Implicating Saudi Arabia for petty political point scoring is regrettable and indicative of a desperate mindset.

We urge all political forces to desist from compromising Pakistan’s foreign policy in pursuance of their political objectives," he said.

Calling Pakistan and the Saudi Arabia "close friends and brothers" he said the Pak-Saudi bilateral relationship was based on mutual respect.

He said Pakistan had great admiration for Saudi Arabia’s journey of development and prosperity.

The deputy prime minister said that the Pakistani nation was proud of its close relationship with Saudi Arabia which always stood by Pakistan through thick and thin.

