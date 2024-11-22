Implicating Saudi Arabia For Petty Political Point Scoring Regrettable: Dar
Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2024 | 08:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Friday said that implicating Saudi Arabia for petty political point scoring was regrettable and indicative of a desperate mindset.
The deputy prime minister, in a statement on the comments by the spouse of PTI founder Imran Khan regarding Saudi Arabia, also urged all political forces to desist from compromising Pakistan’s foreign policy in pursuance of their political objectives.
"Implicating Saudi Arabia for petty political point scoring is regrettable and indicative of a desperate mindset.
We urge all political forces to desist from compromising Pakistan’s foreign policy in pursuance of their political objectives," he said.
Calling Pakistan and the Saudi Arabia "close friends and brothers" he said the Pak-Saudi bilateral relationship was based on mutual respect.
He said Pakistan had great admiration for Saudi Arabia’s journey of development and prosperity.
The deputy prime minister said that the Pakistani nation was proud of its close relationship with Saudi Arabia which always stood by Pakistan through thick and thin.
Recent Stories
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Robber killed, accomplice escapes after alleged encounter7 hours ago
-
National Action Plan for Health Security launched7 hours ago
-
Robber killed, accomplice escapes after alleged encounter7 hours ago
-
Tarar warns Tehreek-e-Intishar of stern action over illegal protest plans8 hours ago
-
Govt striving to provide facilities to people in Balochistan: Khetran9 hours ago
-
PTI should turn to dialogue, parliamentary politics: Sheikh9 hours ago
-
IDEAS-2024: Karachi Show held at Nishan-e-Pakistan9 hours ago
-
IHC directs Distt Admin for measures to maintain peace in capital9 hours ago
-
33 killed, 19 injured in firing on passenger vehicles in Kurram District9 hours ago
-
FIA celebrates 50 years of service9 hours ago
-
PPP parliamentary leader in PA calls on Punjab governor10 hours ago
-
CM Bugti vows to provide facilities to foreign investors10 hours ago