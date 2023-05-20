Import of 100MW Irani cheap electricity will usher new era of prosperity in Balochistan: PM

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says this project will usher in a new era of development and prosperity in the backward areas of Balochistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says with the completion of project of importing 100 megawatts of cheap electricity from Iran, power supply has been ensured in South Balochistan, especially Gwadar.

Briefing Federal Cabinet in Islamabad of the details of his recent visit to the Pak-Iran border, he said this project will usher in a new era of development and prosperity in the backward areas of Balochistan.

Shehbaz Sharif said Mand-Pishin Border Market was also inaugurated, which will provide business and employment opportunities to the residents on both sides of Pak-Iran border.

He said the Iranian President also evinced keen interest in promotion of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iran while fruitful discussion was also held on cooperation in the fields of agriculture, science and technology and solar energy.

The Prime Minister said a high level delegation headed by Foreign Minister will visit Iran to ensure progress on these issues.

He informed the Cabinet that both Pakistan and Iran agreed to further strengthen border security mechanism along the Pakistan-Iran frontier to make it a symbol of peace, brotherhood, development and prosperity.